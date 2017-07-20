Letter: Would you expect equal treatment for a Democrat in Congress

Editor:
Mitch McConnell delayed the vote on Trumpcare because Senator John McCain had surgery. Would Mitch McConnell have delayed the vote if John McCain were a Democrat?
I think we all know the answer to that question.
Odell Vogel
Cottonwood
