Letter: Would you expect equal treatment for a Democrat in Congress

  • Originally Published: July 20, 2017 1:57 p.m.

    • Editor:

    Mitch McConnell delayed the vote on Trumpcare because Senator John McCain had surgery. Would Mitch McConnell have delayed the vote if John McCain were a Democrat?

    I think we all know the answer to that question.

    Odell Vogel

    Cottonwood

