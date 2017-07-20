New badge for Cottonwood PD

In March of last year, a committee was established at the Cottonwood Police Department for the purpose of creating a new badge.

The old badge was largely unchanged from the original badge from the 1960s. Both were kind of a general purpose “police” type badge without much individuality to differentiate the Cottonwood badge from others.



Police Chief Steve Gesell’s direction for the committee was he wanted something “uniquely Cottonwood.” This new badge is unique to the city, as it has the official City of Cottonwood Tree along with the Verde River. Mingus Mountain is in the background with the State Seal in place of the Sun. The sun’s rays, similar to those on the State Flag, are emitting from the Seal. One unique aspect of the badge is the Copper highlights. This is intentional for both the history of the State and the Verde Valley with the copper mines, but it also has historical significance in Law Enforcement for the term Cop. This is short for the term “Copper” that comes from the copper badges and buttons worn on the uniforms of Police Officers from the 1800’.

“This was a long process but I am happy to say we have a new badge that represents both the State of Arizona and the City of Cottonwood that we are proud to serve,” said Sgt. Scott Silvernagel, Uniform Committee Chairman.