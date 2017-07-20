Sports briefs: D'backs host free kids weekend, NAU picked to take third

The Arizona Diamondbacks may have acquired J.D. Martinez from the Tigers but they’re not done with deals.

Friday through Sunday is kids free weekend at Chase Field when the Diamondbacks host the Nationals. Fans can get up to two free kids tickets (15 and younger) with the purchase of an adult ticket for the Nationals series.

It is valid for Valid for Bleachers, Bullpen Reserve, Baseline Reserve, Club Reserve, Infield Reserve and Outfield Reserve. It cannot be combined with any other offer and there is a limit of eight per account.

On Friday Arizona plays Washington at 6:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m. on Saturday and 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

As of press time, Washington was first in the National League East and second in the National League. Bryce Harper, one of the game’s best young players, leads the Nationals.

Jacks picked to finish third in the Big Sky

Both preseason Big Sky polls picked Northern Arizona football to take third in the league this season.

NAU finished third in the media and coaches’ poll, behind North Dakota and Eastern Washington respectively in both polls.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my coaching peers and the media to have NAU voted in the top three in the preseason polls, after having suffered so many injuries a year ago,” said NAU head coach Jerome Souers in a press release. “For us, it’s about going out there and performing every day so that we are ready to be at the top of the Big Sky come the end of the season.”

NAU finished 5-6 and 4-4 in the Big Sky last year after getting picked to win the league.

The Lumberjacks received three first places in the media poll and two in the coaches’ poll. First place North Dakota received 15 in the media poll an six in the coaches poll.

North Dakota and Eastern Washington shared the Big Sky’s regular season title last year. ND features the preseason defensive player of the year in safety Cole Reyes and EWU has the preseason offensive player of the year: quarterback Gage Gubrud.

Three Lumberjacks were on the preseason All-Big Sky team: senior wide receiver Emmanuel Butler, sophomore placekicker Griffin Roehler and senior offensive guard Tyler Shank.

Southern Utah was seventh in both polls.

NAU opens the season on Sept. 2 at Arizona. Their home opener is Sept. 9 against Western Illinois.