Verde Heritage 1953: Chamber of Commerce (1947-1950)

"An effort was made by the Cottonwood Progressive Association last night to revive the sleeping Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce in elections it hoped would see elevation of association officers to Chamber of Commerce jobs."

"Acting for Ersel Garrison, last chamber president, who is on vacation, Tony Kovacovich led in attempting to persuade Chamber of Commerce directors the Progressive group could use the chamber name to the advantage of all concerned."

"Organized in 1947, with T. B. Jones as secretary, the chamber folded in 1950, as contributions dwindled."

"With assumption of more and more responsibility in representing Cottonwood and its surroundings to the public, the Progressive Association members said they felt their voice and prestige would be enhanced if they were able to trade on the chamber's name."

"Chamber of Commerce directors still living here include:"

"Cottonwood --- A. Louis Petersen, O. R. Verretto, Roy Richards, and Dominic Tresso."

"Camp Verde --- M. S. Stenhouse, H. B. Wingfield, Otto Boler, and Dr. B. Huff."

"Jerome --- John McMillan."

"Sedona --- Kel M. Fox, D. K. Roberts, and Oscar Giles."

"Cornville --- Frank Gyberg, R. B. Calkins, and Paul Adams."

Clarkdale --- Ed. E. King."

"Rimrock --- Bruce Brockett."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, July 16, 1953; page 10.)