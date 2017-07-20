Youngsters flock to Mingus football camp

Over 100 kids came out to the annual Youth Football Camp this week.

Mingus Union head football coach Bob Young said about 100 kids is normal for the camp. Counting the elementary aged kids, the middle school players and the incoming freshmen, there was over 100 kids at the camp, a “real good turn out.”

Young said the first two days of the camp went well, despite the threat of rain.

“It looked nasty both days, but we’ve been lucky, that’s a plus,” Young said. “Both days it was nasty but it just kinda stayed away.”

The high school players coach the kids at the camp, who run from drill to drill with smiles on their faces.

“The kids are running around and having a good time and they start youth football practice next week, so this is a good little warm up for them,” Young said.