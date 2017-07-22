28 rescues in 48 days

SEDONA – The Sedona Fire District has been busy this summer responding to backcountry rescues.

From June 1 to July 18, the department received 28 backcountry rescue calls, said Fire Marshal Jon Davis. During the same time period last year, the department responded to 17, he said.

In an email, we asked the fire marshal to give us more insight.

Q. How many people since June 1 have you rescued?

A. That is a hard question to answer. Sometimes there are more than one person needing assistance and occasionally there is no patient to be found after hours of searching. Sometimes the person in need of assistance finds their way out without us and either through embarrassment or fear of being charged, they never call back to let us know that they are safe.

Q. Why so many? Is there a common denominator?

A. Lack of preparedness seems to be a common theme. I get reports back from our crews where they are bringing out a dehydration patient, and they pass hikers on their way in and ask them if they have plenty of water they hold up a half empty bottle of water and that is all they have with them even though they are just beginning their trek.

Q. How many staff hours have these summer rescues consumed?

A. The 28 backcountry rescues that we have had since June 1 have consumed 294.33 staff hours. This only includes the time between when they were dispatched and available for the next call. Not included is the time spent cleaning and preparing the equipment for the next call.

Q. How much do these rescues cost?

Again, not an easy question to answer. Our starting (lowest paid) firefighter makes $15.23 an hour; if our crews were made up of only our lowest paid firefighters, which they are not, the cost in staff hours would be nearly $4,500. This does not include the hourly cost of a fire apparatus which can be in excess of $100 an hour, nor does it include the cost of wear and tear on equipment that must be replaced. I would guess that a conservative estimate for the true cost of an average backcountry rescue would be in excess of $2,000.

Q. What message do you want to get out there?

A. People need to prepare for their experience in the back country. So many situations could have been prevented by proper planning. Pre-hydration, don’t go out during the heat of the day, take plenty of water- more than you think you need, wear proper shoes and take the right equipment with you. The last place to decide that you should have worn different shoes or used trekking poles is when you are three miles out on a trail.

The Sedona Fire District has a few tips for people going to enjoy the backcountry:

Water – take plenty of it, more than you think you need and then throw in an extra bottle just in case.

Phone- make sure it is fully charged and take it with you.

Food – even if you only plan to be out for a short walk, throw a couple of energy bars in your pack.

Survival – a space blanket and a signaling mirror take up virtually no space in your day pack and can mean the difference between survival and disaster.

Inform – let someone know your plans, where you are going and when you plan to return.

Take a buddy – never hike alone. If something happens to one of you, the other can get help.

Stay put – if something happens and you have to call for help, find some shade and stay put. It is much harder for rescuers to find you if you continue to move.