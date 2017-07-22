COTTONWOOD – Every Wednesday, Cottonwood’s Main Stage hosts “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo,” a night for fun and charity. So far, the Bingo nights have raised around $10,000 since December 2015 to contribute to local residents, families or charitable organizations in need.

The winner of July 19’s first game, Wanda Cade, was visiting Cottonwood from South Texas, and locals were none too impressed to have a Texan cashing in on the $180 prize.

“I think [Bingo night] is wonderful. I’ve actually never won Bingo before, this is my first time,” said Cade.

There is a different recipient of the Bingo proceeds each month. This month the proceeds go to support Atticus Behnke, a 1-year-old boy with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

Another recipient from a previous month was a 17-year-old boy whose father passed away suddenly, and proceeds went to cover funeral expenses. Previous recipient organizations include Arizona Children’s Burn Camp, Verde Valley Firefighters and the Cottonwood Humane Society.

As for picking needy causes, Main Stage keeps applications open in case an urgent cause arises. “People will write us letters, and people will nominate others they know are in need,” said Rebecca Riffel, the owner of Main Stage.

“Bingo started as a way to bring business to slow Wednesday nights,” said Riffel. “We got the Bingo license. We saw the community that’s come together through that and we realized we could do good for the community and good for families in need. It’s also a way to recognize organizations for a whole month as well.”

“This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” begins at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Bingo cards are sold for $1 and are available before each game, so attendees can join in between rounds. 10 percent of every winning pot goes to a needy cause, as well as donations.

Cottonwood Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St.