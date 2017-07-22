Cottonwood Chamber celebrates its new home with mixer

Jump to content
By Vyto Starinskas
The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has moved from its long-time home on the intersection of SR260 and Main Street to new offices nearby at 849 Cove Parkway.
The chamber held a mixer Thursday night to celebrate and show off the new location.
