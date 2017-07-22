Cottonwood lifts most fire restrictions

COTTONWOOD – Due to recent rains, the City of Cottonwood is lifting most fire restrictions effective 6 p.m. Friday.

This means people may use grills utilizing charcoal, natural gas, and propane.

Residential fire pits and UL listed, natural gas, or propane flame producing heating/warming appliances are allowed provided they are utilized safely.

Outdoor use of chain saws, grinders, welders, and other spark producing equipment is also allowed provided that they are used a safe distance from combustible materials.

However, the burning of weeds, grass, and other untreated organic materials in accordance with burn permits obtained from the Cottonwood Fire Department will not be authorized until at least Aug. 1, in accordance with city burn permit regulations.



Residents are encouraged to continue to exercise caution and good judgment in all use of fire. The following suggestions will help keep you and our community safe:

-Propane grills are preferred over charcoal grills during high fire danger periods.

-Charcoal grills should have a functioning lid.

-Locate your grill at least 10 feet from combustibles (home, wood piles, vegetation, etc.).

The Fire Department may establish additional requirements, up to and including the extinguishment of any fire, on a case-by-case basis to ensure the public health, safety and welfare of the City of Cottonwood.

Call 928-634-2741 with questions.