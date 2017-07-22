Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus consolidation talks ‘very positive’

COTTONWOOD – According to the office of Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove, the Mingus Union High School District governing board will continue consolidation and unification talks with Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District at its Tuesday, July 25.

In early-July, Mingus Union board members Anita Glazar and Jim Ledbetter met with COCSD board members Jason Finger and JoAnne Cook for consolidation/unification that Glazar said were “very positive.”

According to Glazar, representatives from both boards will “meet again” in the next few weeks to continue discussions.

Earlier this year, Cottonwood resident and former Mingus Union board member Andy Groseta approached both Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek boards to suggest they consider merging into one K-12 district.

Also Tuesday, the Mingus Union board is expected to be updated on the 10-percent maintenance and operations override November election it unanimously approved at its June 27 meeting.

If approved by voters, the override, would continue an already-existing secondary property tax levy for the next seven years, with override revenue decreasing by about a third each year in the final two years.

The Mingus Union governing board is also expected to consider approving a revised bell schedule, with 60-minute class periods and a 40-minute lunch, as well as consider approving a 10-cent increase in full-priced lunches.

A requirement of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) “is to use a price adjustment calculator and adjust our prices for paid lunches, according to the calculator on the state website,” said Brandi Bateman, Mingus Union High School District’s executive assistant to the superintendent.

“This must be done in conjunction with getting our 2018 grant approved to run the Mingus NSLP,” Bateman said.

The Mingus Union High School District governing board will meet at the school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

The district’s regularly-scheduled meetings are typically held at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.