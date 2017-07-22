Music series keeps rocking

The Doug Johnson Band plays at the Old Town Music & Market Thursday night in Old Town Cottonwood for the Parks & Recreation’s music event held each Thursday night in the summer.
The crowds are getting bigger for the music though there seems to be less vendors than past years. Next Thursday’s band will be Small Change. Ten more Thursday shows to go this summer! Come down to Old Town next Thursday for another free show.
