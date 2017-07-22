Obituary: Harold Lavern Stout

Harold Lavern Stout, 98, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2017 in Cottonwood, Arizona. He was born in Chugwater, Wyoming on March 10, 1919.

Harold served his country during WWll as a tank driver for Company C 760th Tank Battalion. He is survived by his daughter, Sally Aragon of Camp Verde, son Wesley Stout (Doris) of Phoenix, Arizona; brother Ralph Stout of Iowa; grandchildren Doraine Myres of Florida, Ken Myres of Utah, Randall Stout and Rob Cohn of California, and great-grandkids Ryan Barley and Andrea Stout.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mae and grandson Miguel Aragon.

A memorial service will be held 4PM, Saturday, July 29 at the Cottonwood Seventh Day Adventist Church, 51 West Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, Arizona with Pastor Bob Lawson officiating.

Information provided by survivors.