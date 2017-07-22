Reduced meal program again available at Mingus

Mingus Union High School will participate in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program.

As part of this program, Mingus Union High Schoolwill offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast will cost $1.50. Lunch will cost $2.70. Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals cost 30-cents for breakfast and 40-cents for lunch.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households can fill out the application and return it to the school unless the household has already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year.

Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application. Applications also are available [Nutrition Services Department, or on line (MUHS.com]

Only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.

Applications may be verified at any time during the school year by the school or other program officials. An application for free or reduced-price benefits cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions. In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age, or disability.

Families can apply for benefits at any time. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the Federal Guidelines. Contact Marylou Lopez 928-649-4447 at any time to request an application.