Walls go up on Habitat house

COTTONWOOD – Volunteers with Verde Valley’s Habitat for Humanity and Salt River Material Group (SRMG) set up the pre-engineered, panelized walls for the Habitat for Humanity house on the 800 block of Cherry Hill Way in Cottonwood Friday morning.

This project will be the new home of Rachel Hernandez, her son Jaime Valenzuela, their Pomeranian pup Sam, as well as their Siamese cat Coco.

Jim Brunot, Project Manager for Habitat for Humanity, said the house should be completed sometime in late September or early November.

Home recipient Hernandez says she is so excited that it is all coming together. She feels truly blessed that she will have a home over her head for herself, her son and their pets. Hernandez says she is so grateful for the love of people who are coming together to volunteer on behalf of Habitat for Humanity to build her a home.