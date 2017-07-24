1 person, 1 dog die in car fire

COTTONWOOD – One person and one dog have been confirmed deceased by Cottonwood Police during the preliminary investigation of a car fire on Chuckawalla Drive, near Mesquite Drive, around 4 p.m. Monday.
Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said it was a unique situation. Cottonwood Fire was on scene as well.
The investigation is currently in its early stages. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.