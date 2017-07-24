Diversity duo gets revelry started this week at Bella Vita

Thrilling their audiences with the best sounds of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music is the husband and wife duo, Diversity.

Their soul-filled, jubilant songs from varied genres unite people of different backgrounds, creating a gratifying evening of entertainment.

Diversity performs outdoors at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday, July 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Originally from Detroit, Tim Claybon and Rene’e Rice of Diversity both sing lead and backing vocals, providing a rich, full sound that enhances their diverse style and song selection. They’re a favorite at Bella Vita and continue to rock the patio every Thursday night!

Then on Friday, July 28, spirited Sammy Davis continues the fun, with his warm, vibrant renditions of your favorite R&B, Motown and rock and roll songs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Having performed the nightclub circuit from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, Davis has appeared with The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters and The Drifters.

Chicago native Davis has built a loyal fan base in the Sedona area. With an energetic stage presence and contagious enthusiasm, he sings a cover song repertoire that gets the audience dancing!

Acclaimed concert guitarist Anthony Mazzella entertains on Saturday, July 29. Alluring the crowd with a fusion of world influences on guitar, Mazzella plays acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Mazzella began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Café Wah, Birdland, etc.

He then landed a headlining spot at the Blue Note NYC. Mazzella went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist, and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk. Mazzella performs internationally at private events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, the Mirage, Montage, Microsoft, Toyota, AT&T, Samsung, Nike, Puma and has opened for headlining artists James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores and others.

Performing Sunday, July 30, is singer, songwriter and guitarist Dan Vega. With his smooth vocals, Vega’s music satisfies the audience with a unique blend of contemporary and blues-tinged guitar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

With years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance, Vega began his musical career as a guitarist in the Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX blues scenes. He has also been a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean.

Live outdoor music is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings at Bella Vita during warm weather months, along with a special late night menu. Light acoustic guitar is also available indoors on Friday and Saturday evenings by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Large groups are welcome with a reservation. Please call 928-282-4540.