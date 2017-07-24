Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: July 26, 2017

Originally Published: July 24, 2017 2:41 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Camino Island, John Grisham

  2. House of Spies, Daniel Silva

  3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  4. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  5. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

  6. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

  7. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  8. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  9. The Force, Don Winslow

  10. Use of Force, Brad Thor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  2. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  4. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

  5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  6. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie

  7. Hunger, Roxane Gay

  8. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven

  9. Hue 1968, Mark Bowden

  10. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  3. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  4. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  5. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  6. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  7. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena

  8. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  9. Behind Closed Doors, B.A. Paris

  10. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  3. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  4. On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor

  5. No Is Not Enough, Naomi Klein

  6. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  7. Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger

  8. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

  9. Hero of the Empire, Candice Millard

  10. Originals, Adam Grant

MASS MARKET

  1. The Whistler, John Grisham

  2. The Gunslinger, Stephen King

  3. Night School, Lee Child

  4. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  5. 1984, George Orwell

  6. See Me, Nicholas Sparks

  7. Chaos, Patricia Cornwell

  8. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  9. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  10. The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  3. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  4. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle

  5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson

  8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  10. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. Once and for All, Sarah Dessen

  5. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  7. Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de la Cruz

  8. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

  9. The Giver, Lois Lowry

  10. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)

  2. Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)

  4. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford

  5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  6. Little Excavator, Anna Dewdney

  7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle

  8. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)

  9. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara

  10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann