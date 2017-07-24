Jerry Donato performs at Sedona Jazz at the Church

If you appreciate saxophone as the lead instrument in jazz combos, you willl absolutely love Sunday’s concert with the Jerry Donato Trio, with sax man Jerry Donato, pianist Nicole Pesce and bassist Bob Lashier giving attendees an afternoon of that fabulous, finger-popping music called Jazz.

Jerry Donato moved to Arizona and Phoenix in 1983 from Baltimore, Maryland, and has performed with virtually every touring show and orchestra that has come through the Valley in the past three decades.

Donato has also performed at Jazz at the Church, with pianist Armand Boatman, singers Margo Reed and Vicki McDermitt and others, and we welcome him back, with his hard-bopping and rhythmically demanding expressions inherent in jazz.

Nicole Pesce has been recognized by the Arizona Republic as one of the “top ten musicians to hear in Phoenix.” Pesce did her first performance at Jazz at the Church in May with the group We3, and their memorable Tribute Concert to the Ink Spots.



Nicole has a formidable list of performance venues throughout the Phoenix area, including the Orpheum Theater, Tempe Center for the Arts, Herberger Theater, Desert Ridge Marriott, Phoenix Theater, and the ASU Kerr Cultural Center, to name but a few.

Bassist Bob Lashier is a mainstay in the Phoenix jazz world, playing both double and electric bass. Sunday he sets aside his double bass and brings the electric bass with him, and he promises a watershed afternoon with his expressions of “electronic” acoustics!

Sunday’s gathering marks the seventh of eleven concerts for the 2017 season. Tickets are $15.00 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20pm and “Will Call” folk at 2:30pm. “At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40pm, and the concert begins at 3pm.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of the concert series, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Hwy 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org