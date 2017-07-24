New Music: July 26, 2017

Alice Cooper – Paranormal

Alice Cooper’s new studio album, his first in six years, ‘Paranormal’ was recorded in Nashville with long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin.

The 10-track album also features a very special bonus CD, a mini-album consisting of two brand new songs written and recorded together with the original Alice Cooper band members, alongside carefully selected live recordings.

‘Paranormal’ also features special guest appearances by U2’s Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.

‘Paranormal’ will be available July 28 and Alice Cooper will be touring the US through the end of June and then hit the road with Deep Purple and the Edgar Winter Band in August.

Tracks include: Paranormal, Dead Flies, Fireball, Paranoiac Personality, Fallen In Love, Dynamite Road, Private Public Breakdown.

Cage The Elephant – Unpeeled

RCA Records

Unpeeled features twenty-one tracks: eighteen curated songs from their past four albums plus three reimagined versions of existing songs.

The new album was recorded over a series of shows where the band performed in a stripped down arrangement with a string quartet and additional percussion.

Tracks include: Cry Baby, Whole Wide World, Sweetie Little Jean, Spiderhead, Take It Or Leave It, Too Late To Say Goodbye, Punchin’ Bag, Shake Me Down, Telescope, Instant Crush, Trouble, Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked, Rubber Ball, Aberdeen, Golden Brown, Cold Cold Cold, How Are You True, Come A Little Closer, Back Against The Wall, Cigarette Daydreams, Right Before My Eyes.

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Columbia Records

Everything Now is the upcoming album by the Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire.

This is the band’s fifth studio album, and features “Electric Blue”.

It will be released through Columbia Records.

The album was co-produced by Thomas Bangalter of the electronic-house duo Daft Punk, Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, Geoff Barrow of Portishead, and Markus Dravs, who co-produced Arcade Fire’s past three studio albums.

Tracks include: Everything_Now (continued), Everything Now, Signs of Life, Creature Comfort, Peter Pan, Chemistry, Infinite Content, Infinite_Content, Electric Blue, Good ..., Put Your Money On Me, We Don’t Deserve Love, Everything Now (continued).

Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface

A Black Mile to the Surface is a bold record of vision and purpose, inspired by and dwelling in a sensory and imaginative experience.

Inspired by their experience creating the score for the film Swiss Army Man, they seized the chance to rethink Manchester Orchestra’s typical methods of working.

This process gave them new ideas of how to think about writing, how songs could flow, and how to layer melodies on top of one another to propel the tune into a new emotional arena.

To manifest this vision, the band turned to producer Catherine Marks (Foals, PJ Harvey, The Killers, Interpol) and began working with her at Echo Mountain studio in Asheville.

Tracks include: The Maze, The Gold, The Moth, Lead SD, The Alien, The Sunshine.