Stratford Festival’s ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ premieres in Sedona on July 30

The Stratford Festival’s renowned new production of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” makes its Sedona big-screen debut on Sunday, July 30.

The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the high-definition premiere from its home in Canada’s prestigious festival. There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Bear witness as Shakespeare’s most poetic love story comes to vivid life in cinemas nationwide.

Vowing to devote themselves to study, the King of Navarre and his courtiers Dumaine, Longaville and Berowne swear off the company of women for three years. But no sooner is their oath taken than it is put to the test when four attractive young women — the Princess of France and her companions Katharine, Maria and Rosaline — arrive on a diplomatic mission. Meanwhile, an eccentric Spanish nobleman, Don Armado, has become infatuated with a country wench, Jaquenetta.

In the ensuing flurry of mix-ups and masquerades, it becomes clear that not all of life’s lessons can be learned from books.

Directed by Tony and Olivier award-winning director John Caird, “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is a coming-of-age story unlike any other. The play dwells sweetly on the naiveté of youth while leading its protagonists to understand the true meaning – and cost – of love.

This “sublime” (Toronto Star) “masterpiece” (National Post) was called “the most vibrant production of the play I’ve ever seen” (am New York).

Starring Ruby Joy, Mike Shara, Sarah Afful, Juan Chioran, Josue Laboucane, Tom Rooney and Sanjay Talwar, “it’s impossible to say who gives the most delicious performance in this comic feast” (Torontoist).

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” from the Stratford Festival will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.