SR 260 reopens after head-on collision

Cottonwood- Cottonwood Police, Fire and EMS responded to a head-on collision on SR 260, near Thousand Trails, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The accident resulted in SR260 being shut down at times, or limited to one lane for both directions to share. The highway was finally reopened around 3 p.m., said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt in a news release.

Police said the investigation revealed that a 23-year-old Cottonwood man was traveling northbound when he crossed into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with another vehicle.

He was driving a white Toyota pickup, according to the release, and suffered minor injuries.

The victim, a 71 year-old man from Flagstaff, was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center.

Witnesses reported that the 23-year-old’s driving behavior was aggressive, said police.

“It was reported that he seemed to be in a hurry, speeding, trying to get around vehicles and passed in a no passing zone and may have been passing another vehicle in a no passing zone when the collision occurred,” said Kuhlt.

A sample of the man’s blood was taken, and will be sent to the lab for analysis.

“The investigation will be sent to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office for review once the test results are returned,” said Kuhlt, adding that he could face criminal charges.

The 23-year-old was discharged from the hospital. The 71-year-old victim’s condition is not known.