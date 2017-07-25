Jerome Film & Music Festival returns in September

JEROME – Quickly becoming known as one of the most original and adventurous film festivals around, the 5th annual Jerome Film & Music Festival returns Sept. 7-10.

The festival, which brings an array of new and highly-unexpected additions to the lineup this year, was named as one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World 2017 by MovieMaker Magazine -- being the youngest festival on the list.



The festival takes place each year in the allegedly haunted town of Jerome with many attractions paying homage to this ghostly legacy.

Founder/Director Toni Ross chose a special new venue this year for the always sold-out horror film screenings: the basement-level hallway outside the old Jerome High School auditorium -- a place that evoked fear in her as a child when she discovered it with her sisters.

“The setting provides the most perfectly creepy vibe - horror fans will freak out in the best way,” Ross described. “The festival has grown to become one of the most-anticipated events in the region and we’re always looking to make it bigger and better. This year will be the most memorable yet.”

The festival prides itself on offering the most interesting and immersive attendance options each year, showcasing unique productions and providing opportunities to explore the town’s storied history.



Previously voted one of the top 52 weekend adventures by Phoenix Magazine, the Jerome Film Festival encourages guests to step out of their comfort zone and dive into adventure mode.

With ticket options for any budget, attendees can opt for a full weekend experience or come just to catch their favorite artist.

The event is more than a movie-viewing tour, it includes craft beer, wine and spirits tastings, live music, the Moonlit Mystery Cinema-Terroir Train, Haunted High School Horror Showcase, a kayak adventure, a home movie stroll, exclusive parties and much more. Early bird discounts pricing is available until August 1. For all ticket options and a complete event map and schedule, visit www.jeromefilmfestival.com.

Toni Ross founded the Jerome Film & Music Festival in honor of her second born child, who passed away unexpectedly at seven months of age. “I so dearly love the artistic community and wanted to create something good from this tragedy - every year it is our honor to present the Rising Spirit Award to the most inspired film in the festival, in honor of our beloved Trey.”