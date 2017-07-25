Letter: Bob Dylan had it right more than 50 years ago

Editor:

Decades ago, Bob Dylan wrote a challenge -- and warning -- to today’s members of the House and Senate. Seems timely that we revisit his prescient words:

“Come Senators, Congressmen,

“Please heed the call.

“Don’t stand in the doorway,

“Don’t block up the hall.

“For he who gets hurt

“Will be he who has stalled

“The battle outside ragin’.

“It’ll soon shake your windows

“And rattle your walls,

“For the times they are a-changin’.”

The 2018 elections are approaching rapidly, and the electorate is ready to rattle and shake...and ready for a-changin’!

Michael C. Westlund

Clarkdale