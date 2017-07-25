Letter: Government leaders need to put the citizens first

Editor:

Thank you for publishing the salaries of the public “Servants” in Yavapai County. My first initial reaction was anger, but then it turned to great sadness.



My sadness resulted from a concern for the average Yavapai County resident that makes according to the Verde Independent between a meer $35,216 to a high median range of $42,987. These are the people who are taxed to pay these exorbitant public salaries.



These are hard working people who are struggling to make ends meet, who scrimp to meet their expense and pay their high property taxes.

These high property taxes often put their very homes in jeopardy.



Compare these people’s struggles with the salary of the President of Yavapai College, whose salary is almost a third of a million dollars, $277,811 to be exact.



That is to administer the education of 3,585 full time equivalency. At least the city of Cottonwood has over 11,000 residents.

In questioning these salaries in the past, I have been told that these salaries are merely commensurate with other colleges and cities.

Who cares about other colleges and cities!



We care about what is affordable here. It is reasonable that administrators are paid more. They take on more responsibility and have to make the hard decisions.



That is not the issue here. The issue is the burden it puts on people who are paying for such luxuries.

Shame on you Yavapai College Board of Governors, shame on you Cottonwood City Council members for putting this burden on your neighbors, and friends, and caring more about matching salaries with other institutions.



Please put the citizens of this great county and city first. Helps us make this a win-win, not a win-lose.



I miss the good old days of the Red Rock Taxpayers Association they were a wonderful watchdog and were helpful in finding win -win solutions to this problem.

Note to Editor. Please, now add and publish these public “servants” generous pensions and retirement plans, so we can see how much more they truly are making and taxing us.

Vicki Jo Anderson

Cottonwood