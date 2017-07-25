Pile burning planned for Mingus Mountain

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to burn piles on Mingus Mountain through Friday, July 28, weather conditions permitting.

Locations are near the Summer Homes, North and South of the Communications Towers and areas along Forest Road 413, 105 and 132 (T15N, R2E, Sec 11).

Piles have been generated from harvest activity and Timber Stand Improvement (TSI) thinning’s, according to a release.

Smoke will be visible in the immediate areas of the burn activity and some Forest Roads may be affected; no closures are anticipated.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems.

These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system; recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Each prescribed burn is designed to meet specific objectives.

Benefits from these treatments help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

-- Prescott National Forest