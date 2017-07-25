Verde Valley Leadership Graduates Class XI

Class XI graduated from Verde Valley Leadership, joining more than 100 leaders who have completed the program. Celebrated by mayors of Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Jerome, and Sedona, along with town managers, council members, community leaders, family, and friends at the ceremony held at the Senior Center in Cottonwood, the graduation was the culmination of a year of studying the Verde Valley community, personal and community leadership styles and skills, and opportunities to serve our community.

Class XI graduates are as follows: Michael Spitz, Staphanie Vocca, Sebra Choe, Jill Clark, Berrin Nejad, Monica Kuhlt, Art Durazo, Robert Ingulli, left to right, above photo.

A video presentation compiled from photos from Class XI Historian, Art Durazo, and Past-president, Kathy Wombacher highlighted the memories and activities of the class, board members, and alumni for the year. Auctions of art donated by local artists Kyla Allen, Christine Debrosky, and Kendra Yoakum plus the raffling of goods and services graciously donated by local area businesses served as fundraising for VVL directed toward class scholarships and program operations.

In addition, VVL recognized two outstanding high school students with the “Patty May Open Your Heart to Youth Scholarships” for their leadership in Verde Valley communities: Rachel Valentine and Krista Earl.

This celebration also marks the final responsibility for the 2016-17 Board of Directors who gave selflessly throughout this past year: Kathy Wombacher, Past-president; Ellen Yates, President, Tammy Yoakum, President-elect; Kirsten Lennon, Treasurer; Kyla Allen, Secretary; Krishan Ginige, Recruitment Committee Chair; and Directors Dane Wombacher, Debbie Breitkreutz, Jennifer Hernandez, Marlayne Hatler.

The ceremonial gold baton was passed to the 2017-18 Board as they were welcomed into service: Tammy Yoakum, President; Marlayne Hatler, President-elect; Ellen Yates, Past-president; Kirsten Lennon, Treasurer; Kyla Allen, Secretary; Krishan Ginige, Recruitment Committee Chair; and Directors Debbie Breitkreutz, Jennifer Hernandez, Dane Wombacher, Sheila Sandusky, Jill Clark, Berrin Nejad, and Stephanie Vocca.

To get involved in this vital local leadership program, please visit www.vvleadership.org or contact President Tammy Yoakum at vvlpresident@gmail.com.

Class XII starts on August 19th with a class of 11community leaders in development.