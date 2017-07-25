Verde Valley Leadership scholarship honors

During Friday’s Verde Valley Leadership Class XI graduation ceremonies at the Verde Valley Senior Center, two local young women were honored with the “Patty May Open Your Heart to Youth Scholarships” for their leadership in Verde Valley communities. Receiving the $750 scholarships were Krista Earl, left, with 2016-17 Past president Kathy Wombacher, and (right) Rachel Valentine. (VVN/Dan Engler and courtesy of Verde Valley Leadership)