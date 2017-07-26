Man accused of stabbing roommate pleads not guilty

CAMP VERDE – Levi Hart Phillips, 34, appeared in court before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Phillips pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and disorderly conduct filed against him for allegedly shocking his roommate with a Taser and then stabbing him.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning of July 9. The investigation revealed Phillips had been out drinking earlier in the evening, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department. Phillips had first allegedly shocked his 26-year-old roommate with a Taser. A short time later, Phillips came out of his bedroom and jumped the victim in the kitchen, stabbing him in the neck, according to the release.

Phillips immediately fled the area in his vehicle. Phillips later returned to his residence and was arrested, according to police.

Phillips is scheduled for a case management conference on Aug. 21. He is currently held on a $40,000 bond.