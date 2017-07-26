Woman accused of tampering with evidence in deadly Circle K shooting granted continuance

CAMP VERDE – Jill Sarah Buckley, of Camp Verde, appeared for a scheduled pretrial conference and probation violation conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court. Buckley is currently out of custody.

Buckley, 29, is charged with possession/use of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. Buckley and Levi Jones, 28, of Phoenix, were arrested for their alleged involvement in an Oct. 10, 2016, Circle K shooting that took the life of a Camp Verde man.

Defense attorney Bruce Griffin requested a continuance in hopes of reaching a non-trial resolution with the State.

Buckley was scheduled for a pretrial conference and probation violation conference on Sept. 25.