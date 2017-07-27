Bohall receives touching farewell: ‘Curt has been a wonderful member of the Town Council’

CLARKDALE – Resigned councilmember Curtiss Bohall (seated middle) flips through a scrapbook presented to him by Town Manager Gayle Mabery (seated right) while Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert (seated left) and Mayor Doug Von Gausig (standing) look on.

Bohall was recognized for his years of service during his last Town Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“Curt has been a wonderful member of the Town Council,” said Mabery in an email.

“What strikes me the most in thinking about Curt is that he genuinely cares for people and their well-being, and always strives to strike the right balance in doing what is right for individuals, while making decisions on behalf of the whole community. His parting words to the Town Council, ‘Always remember who you work for’ is exactly the way Curt conducted himself throughout his tenure on the Town Council. He never forgot who he worked for, and the citizens of Clarkdale were always well served with Curt on the Town Council. Curt and his wife Winnie have served in many capacities over the years, and we will miss them both tremendously.”