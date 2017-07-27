Caregivers Coalition wins Toyota STAR Award

Toyota and the National Volunteer Transportation Center presented a Toyota Sienna Mobility Vehicle to the 2016 STAR Awards Grand STAR winner, the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition, for excellence in volunteer transportation service.

“Mobility is deeply personal, especially when the absence of it creates limitations and impacts quality of life and overall wellbeing,” said Albert Smith, Jr., Toyota Motor North America group vice president, social innovation. “At Toyota, we believe mobility is the freedom to move and helps build connections to loved ones, the community and basic necessities. The Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition, and all the STAR award winning organizations, are true examples of this and are enriching the lives of community members in need through critical transportation solutions.”



This year’s Grand STAR Award winner, the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition, provides volunteers, programs and services to support adults in need of assistance in maintaining their independence and quality of life at home. In 2016 alone, 350 volunteers provided services to more than 2,300 adults in need, including 23,000 unique trips and nearly 2,000 friendly visits.

“Toyota’s support of our mission to help older adults maintain connected independence through transportation services to medical and other appointments, rides to the grocery store, shopping, and other errands, is invaluable to our community,” said Kent Ellsworth, Executive Director of Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition. “Our volunteers serve as the only transportation system for the greater Valley Verde area; providing upwards of 200 trips a day.”

In its 16th year, the annual STAR Awards recognize outstanding volunteer transportation programs and enable winners to continue the involvement of their volunteer drivers in promoting and providing transportation services. The awards are organized by the National Volunteer Transportation Center (NVTC). The NVTC provides technical and informational support to volunteer driver programs in the U.S.