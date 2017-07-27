Civic Center renovation project stalls, council aims to make decision by Aug. 1

COTTONWOOD – July 18, Cottonwood City Council discussed whether to proceed with partially completing the proposed Civic Center renovation project within the current project budget of approximately $645,000.00, or to designate additional available funds to allow for the completion of the entire scope of work as designed.



No solution was voted on that night. Staff hopes to have enough information for the Council to make an informed decision about the scope of the project by Aug. 1.

“Typically, when a design professional such as an architect or engineer prepares plans and specifications for a public improvement project, they provide an estimate for how much the work will cost. And while these estimates sometimes turn out to be quite accurate, other times they don’t, for a variety of reasons,” explained City Attorney Steve Horton in an email.

“In this case, we had reason to hope that we could have all of the proposed/designed improvements constructed for around $650,000.00, with more than $500,000.00 of that amount coming from Community Development Block Grant funds awarded to the City and County,” continued Horton.

Unfortunately, said Horton, the three responsive bids received suggest that in this market, the project as currently designed will cost at least $820,000.00 to construct. (A fourth bid was received, but was rejected because it was incomplete.)

The architect is excellent, but was off a lot, said Mayor Tim Elinski at the meeting.

The first option being explored is to see if there is time for the architect to redesign the project, bringing it in line with the $650,000.00 staff had hoped the project would cost.

This will require the state to agree to extend the availability of the grants, said Horton.

“If that’s not possible, the Council indicated that it would reconsider putting additional City funds into the project as currently designed rather than forfeit the grants,” said Horton.

City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at their chambers located at 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. Agendas and minutes can be found online at http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.