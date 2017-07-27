Cornville charter school gets $2.2 million expansion

Students arriving for the new school year at Desert Star Community School will find a facility expansion project that has progressed rapidly over the summer.



Desert Star is a K-8 public charter school located at 1240 S. Recycler Road in Cornville. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facilities Program awarded loan financing for the school’s $2.2 million expansion project in March of this year.



Desert Star’s Community Hall will be a 6,300-square foot multipurpose building containing a performance stage, commercial kitchen, flexible recreation, auditorium and dining space, and an additional classroom.



The facility development project, which is scheduled for completion in December 2017, will also improve parking and enhance utility systems on the school’s 4.3-acre campus.



USDA’s Rural Development Community Facilities Program provides affordable funding for development of essential community facilities in rural areas.



Public or nonprofit entities providing community services, such as education or healthcare, may be eligible for low interest financing for facility projects which expand rural economic opportunities and create jobs.

Construction partners for the Community Hall project are Architecture Works GREEN, Inc. of Clarkdale and Kinney Construction Services, Inc. of Flagstaff.



Local businesses in the Verde Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff are performing 68 percent of the contracted work for the $2.2 million project.



Desert Star Community School is a member of the Alliance for Public Waldorf Education. The school currently serves 200 students from Verde Valley communities and the Sedona area.



Desert Star has offered an arts-infused K-8 public education choice to the community since 2006.

Further information about Desert Star School, including enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year, can be found at www.desertstarschool.org or by calling the Administration Office at 928-282-0171.