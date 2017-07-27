Letter: And what happens when the ‘Deep Well’ runs dry?

Editor:

In response to the story on the Deep Well Ranch project: How dare they!

In a time of drought, why allow even more draining of our precious aquifer! Where is the Environmental Study? Whose wells will run dry? And yes, it is happening now! Many people are facing dry wells already.

I just wish there was a vote available for a complete moratorium of projects like this -- our water supply is limited!

Elizabeth Harrington

Lake Montezuma