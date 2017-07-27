Monsoon destroys school greenhouse

CORNVILLE – The monsoon ripped its way through the Verde Valley Sunday, destroying Oak Creek School’s beloved greenhouse.

STEM teacher Kim Demoney, who leads the agricultural program, said it’s upsetting to her.

“It’s a letdown for the kids,” she said, adding that it was such a big accomplishment to get it.

“It’s still hard to take,” said Demoney, who teaches students how to grow food and educates them about where food comes from.

The school acquired the greenhouse the first of last year through tax credit donations, regular denotations, and through student fundraisers. Copper Cliffs Construction volunteered their time to build it.

Parent Christine Lattimore said in an email that the greenhouse is a vital educational item for their STEM program at Oak Creek School.

“Kim Demoney, our STEM teacher at Oak Creek worked her tail off to get a grant for this greenhouse to enhance our already amazing STEM program. The OCS kids worked hard to help her build it before the end of the school year last year and with the new school year just two weeks away, they would be devastated to return to school to see this,” she added.

The greenhouse gives students the hands-on opportunity to learn about seeds, soil, growth, and propagation.

“They love it,” said Demoney.

There are some students who have a hard time in class, she said. But when they are have their hands in the soil, they thrive.

“It means a lot to the kids at Oak Creek. They take a lot of pride in it.”

The original cost of the greenhouse was $3,500.

Those wishing to help in rebuilding efforts can make a donation to G’s Burgers in Cornville, located 1220 S. Eastern Dr. Donations can also be dropped off at the school’s front office.

Demoney said she is even willing to pick up donations.

Time is crunched; the school year starts Aug. 9.

“It would be nice” she said when asked if it were possible to rebuild by then.

If enough donations come in, they will make it happen, she said.

Oak Creek School is located 11490 Purple Sage Rd., in Cornville, and can be contacted at 928-639-5109.