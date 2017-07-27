Coach Bob Young is well known in Arizona and especially in the Verde Valley as our football coach, but many others in our close community also know him as our baseball coach. This is a small tribute of thanks to Coach Young who has announced his retirement from coaching baseball at MUHS after three decades. This impressive list of his accomplishments is nothing to him, he coaches for the love of the game and for the love of his students, but here is the list anyways:

Bob Young was hired in 1986 as the JV boys baseball coach, he was promoted to varsity softball coach in 1989 for what was one of Mingus’ most formidable softball teams in the school’s history with a record of 25-1, coming second in state. The following year he began his long reign as the varsity baseball coach, with a couple of breaks between then until now; he has coached baseball for a total of 27 years here at Mingus, second only to his football career. In that time Coach Young has accumulated 445 wins, 41 players named First Team All-Region, 30 Second Team All-Region, one Second Team All-State, five First Team All-State, 11 Region Championships, five Quarterfinals, three Final Four’s, seven Region Coach of the Year Awards, 2009 Arizona Baseball Coach of the Year, Three time Arizona All-Star Coach, and one State Championship in 2009.

More than numbers can tell, he has always been much more than a coach to many athletes over the past 30 years, here is what they had to say about him:

What was it like playing for Coach Young? Some say he’s too tough

“Some say he is too tough on kids but in my opinion, I think that’s what an athlete needs. If he wasn’t tough on me then I wouldn’t of come close to having the success I did in high school. I thank him all the time for that.” – Tony Vocca (class of 2009, current professional minor leaguer).

“I felt Coach Young liked to win so he put on the work at practice to allow the team to be successful. Winning has a price and that price is usually hard work. So, if work is tough then he is too tough. But I would rather win than not work.” – Todd Behlow (class of 1991, current MUHS boys varsity soccer coach).

“Coach Young always asked for your best and to approach the game with a workmen like attitude. He was and is a competitor, wanting your game play to match his intensity for the game, yet at the same time knowing there was always an opportunity for some fun at the end of practice.”- Chad Chistensen (class of 1991, current coach of Maize South High School in Kansas, who are the current State Champions)

“Some say he’s too tough, but honestly he was exactly what we needed. Someone who wasn’t going to lie to us and saying everything is fine. He was not going to let you settle, and tell you it’s okay to be okay. You always knew where you stood with him,” – Marshall Shill (class of 2014)

“I had a lot of background with Coach Young since my Dad coached with him… there were times that he was tough on us, but only when he needed to be. He prepared us for the types of coaches we would encounter later in our baseball career, or any sports you would play past the high school level. Playing sports in college is a full-time job, and our coaches jobs depend on how well they can motivate us to play harder individually. I am sure college coaches around the country are happy to receive an athlete coached by Coach Young” – Patrick Lawler (class of 2002, former collegiate pitcher).

“I think the thing that I recall most about playing for [Coach Young] was his work ethic and him making his athletes accountable. I do not think he was too tough on his players. However, I grew up with a father coaching me and I responded to being pushed, challenged and not coddled... He just wanted you to be the best you could be and sometimes that meant a butt chewing. But, he was also very compassionate when need be. I remember making a huge error on the most routine play in our game that we lost at state, and his reaction was surprising to me. I was so deflated and pissed because I had made that same play a million times and he totally picked me up and helped me turn the page.” – Laurie Wombacher (Inglehart), (class of 1991).

“Was he tough? Yes, at times he was tough on us as a team or even individually. I’ve never met a great coach that wasn’t tough on his or her players at some point in time. [He] comes from the old school of coaching so to speak. As a coach, his job is to get the most out of each and every player to have a successful team, that’s what he’s good at.” - Spencer Young (class of 1996, former professional pitcher for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays).

Was he more than a coach?

“He was and still is a father figure to me and if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be playing professional baseball today. I still talk to him about bettering my game and also life lessons off the field. He’s always been there for me and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done for not only me but my family as well.” – Tony Vocca

“Coach Young was more than a coach, he built a program, and an idea of fitness and athletics at Mingus. The work-ethic of that man was contagious, and if you took a second to really see all he did, you will be blown away.” – Marshall Shill

“Coach young was still in the classroom as a science teacher when I was at Mingus, so he was an educator as well as a coach.” – Todd Behlow

“When you have a coach for four years of your high school career it’s hard not to take what was taught and pass it on. I ask my players to give me their best for 2 1/2 hours because they know they will get mine. After coaching for 22 years and being a head coach in different sports for that time I understand the power a coach has on a player,” - Chad Christensen

“..with my dad teaching and coaching at Mingus, I felt like I had the privilege of knowing most of my teachers and coaches on a different level than most students. I understood the sacrifices they made, the countless hours they volunteered ([Coach Young] more than anyone) and the human side of them outside of the school. I feel like I was very close with [Coach Young] and kind of knew a “softer” side of Coach Young. He was always so dedicated, passionate and driven. I guess the only way I know how to describe it is by saying I respected Coach Young and the way he went about his craft. He was as competitive as anyone I knew, but it wasn’t about his ego. He was kind of a man of few words, but if he said something you listened. He led by example and was a great motivator.”- Laurie Wombacher (Inglehart).

“For me it was a little different being that he wasn’t only my coach but more importantly he was my dad. I played many sports and was fortunate enough to play baseball at a high level and I can tell you it was only possible because he guided me through my adolescent years and pushed me to become a better baseball player every time I stepped on the field. He pushed everyone that ever played for him the same way.” – Spencer Young

What was the biggest impact he made on you as an athlete? As a person/ coach?

“To never give up. We were real similar on the fact that we both hated losing more than anyone else and that showed on the field. He taught me how to work hard every day. He installed that competitive mentality in my mind and that has helped me a long ways in baseball and life. He taught me how to never be late to anything. Always prepared for whatever was coming my way.” – Tony Vocca

“He was a man who instilled ideas of work ethic, pushing through hard times, never giving up. He did this through sports and weight training. He has done more for the many generations of Mingus students by instilling fitness and hard work into their routines than most of what you are taught in high school, because your body and mindset stays with you forever.” – Marshall Shill

“I credit him with the success the Mavericks of Maize South have had in their 8 year existence in how the game will be approached (played) and how players will be treated, as a reflection of me and what I accept.”- Chad Christensen

“The biggest impact was how he brought the team together as a unit. I’m a coach now. I have been criticized for being hard on players and having high expectations. But the day I got the head soccer coach at Mingus I went and talked with Coach Young and asked for advice. He said, “If you can’t run a first-class program then what’s the point of coaching.” For 5 years now I have tried my best to have a highly successful soccer program and allow young boys to become responsible adults in our community through hard work, accountability and dedication. Win or lose we mature.” – Todd Behlow

“I think for me, he taught me how to take my career into my own hands. I played for many different coaches and teams throughout my high school career.... Coach Young was my weights coach and my Pitching coach, and with his help I was able to see the direct impact that hard work had on my level of playing.” – Patrick Lawler

“It [his coaching] helps me in all aspects of life from family, work, how to strive to be the best and work hard at what your goal is and to set goals. Overall his best attribute is he’s put many athletes in a position where they were more successful than they maybe should have been with their natural talent. He took a lot of maybe non-athletes and turned them into great athletes by pushing them, teaching them the correct ways to play the game and respect the game and be good teammates.”- Spencer Young

Additionally:

[Coach Young] “Just let’s me know that he believes in me and cares about my career. I have a bunch of memorable moments with Coach Young. But I would say the top 2 for me are the 2007 state championship football game that we lost. And the top one for me was I topped off my high school career by winning the Baseball state championship with him my senior year. I wanted to win a State Championship for him while I was there and I was fortunate to do that in baseball. I will never forget that day for the rest of my life; if it wasn’t for him I can honestly say that I wouldn’t be playing professional baseball right now. Til’ this day he pushes me to be my best at baseball and life. I will always consider Coach Young a father figure to me. He went above and beyond for me. Thank you again Coach Young!” – Tony Vocca

“I was on his first boys varsity team. We were Senior heavy and had a blast on the field. I could tell stories all day long about playing baseball at Mingus for Coach Young,” – Todd Behlow.

“There are so many memories of Coach Young that I can’t put them all in to one email that run from the “New Season” after a ton of losses as a freshmen playing JV basketball, to earning the great honor (and I think I still hold it) of taking one for the team and saving arms when needed, and pitching for him as a senior and holding the highest ERA record in Mingus history, at least I threw strikes. Thank you, Coach Young for making an impact on young men like me and I hope that I make you proud when you think of all that has been accomplished in the Maverick Baseball program in Wichita, Kansas.” – Chad Christensen.

“Coach Young was never a scary guy to play for... He told you exactly what he expected out of you... If you achieved what he asked of you it was expected, and there were times of praise from Coach Young, which is a great feeling from someone who you respect and it made me try harder. If you failed he was fairly understanding if you gave it 110%, but he would find a way to teach and motivate through it, often by giving me some crap. But that is the job of a good Coach, to get your players to leave it all out on the field, in the weight room, in the classroom, etc.” – Patrick Lawler

“I do remember he was a little uncertain how to coach girls though (we laughed about that)....we were the first team he coached that wasn’t boys. I believe he was surprised how tough we were and how motivated as well. I remember we worked hard, but I remember having a lot of fun and lots of laughs with him and Coach Behlow.” – Laurie Wombacher (Inglehart).

“[Coach Young] doesn’t only prepare you for what’s going to happen on the field while you’re in high school, he prepares you for what’s going to happen in real life when sports are over. So yeah, he’s tough. He’s tough because he cares and wants each and every one of his players to be successful on and off the field.” - Spencer Young

Coach Young is a family man, and he treats his teams and staff the same way. They spend summers together, they play more in the off-season than during the season, and his success would be near impossible without the dedicated assistant coaches he has had for the last thirty years. His coaches are part of his family, they are there day in and day out, with nothing to show for their hard work but the love of the game, and a love for each other. These guys understand the bigger picture, the impact they are making on young lives every day by being there for them. Thank you Coach John Behlow, Coach Steve Husson, Coach Tim McKeaver, (Coach Dixon in football), and everyone who has put in the hard hours under the Verde Valley sun, your dedication and friendship speaks volumes for Bob. You can tell by the longevity of their coaching careers that these coaches never give up on anyone. Coach Young is a tough guy, with a soft heart for every student with the smallest inkling of potential, he is determined to bring out the best in everyone. Thank you, Coach Young for the past thirty years, here’s to thirty more in football!

“Bottom line, Mingus hit the jackpot with [Coach Young]. I cannot even fathom how many lives he has influenced over the years. It was an honor to play for him.” – Laurie Wombacher