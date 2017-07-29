Beaver Creek Library offers more hours, more services

RIMROCK – Come Aug. 7, the Yavapai County Free Library District expects to expand not only the hours at the Beaver Creek Public Library, but also its services.

The library, a partnership between the county and Beaver Creek School, is currently open four hours a day four days each week.

Thanks to the efforts of Yavapai County Free Library District Director Corey Christians, Beaver Creek’s library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Though the library is on the Beaver Creek School campus, county services had been geared not toward the school, but toward the general public.

That’s not to say that the library hasn’t been for the school to use. But with staff and services provided by the county’s library district, it was beneficial when groups such as Friends of the Beaver Creek Library were created to direct funds, resources and volunteers toward child-based programs.

“The Library District is going to start providing library services for the students, faculty and staff of the School District as well as continuing to provide library services to the public,” Christians said.

In April, both Christians and Susan Lapis, the Library District’s Assistant Director, began to consider extending hours at the Beaver Creek Library.

With funding help from Beaver Creek School District, the library will now be open 42 hours each week, according to both Christians and Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward.

Additional services

Offering more services and expanded hours, the Beaver Creek Public Library is “encouraging families to get their diplomas,” Ward said. “They could come here and do their work while their kids are in school. This is a developing opportunity to continue with lifelong learning.”

Soon, the library’s conference room will be converted into a learning lounge for students of all ages, a quiet place within the quiet place.

“We are in the process of creating that space,” said Beaver Creek School Principal Katrina Sacco. “That’s going to be an exciting part of what we’re doing.”

Ward, Christians and Lapis will all work on the learning lounge, Christians said.

“The future learning lounge will be the perfect place to facilitate the use of the grant we obtained from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records,” Christians said. “This grant is allowing us to provide a Career Online High School; an accredited program that enables students to earn their high school diplomas while gaining real-world career skills.”

The Library District also looks to bring “other learning-centered partners into the learning lounge,” Christians said.

“Needless to say we are very excited about the potential of this new service,” Christians said.

Additional staff

With expanded hours at the Beaver Creek library also comes expanded staff to handle the extra workload.

What had been a staff of two part-timers is now one full-timer and two part-timers, Ward said.

The Library District will move Beth Franklin to full-time status, and has brought back Bonnie Best to work part-time with Lora Trout.

“We are very excited to have Bonnie Best coming back,” Christians said. “She has been a valuable part of the Library District and an incredible asset to the community.”

According to Christians, the Library District’s main objective is to “make sure students, faculty, staff and the public are all getting the best possible service.

“This has necessitated double staff coverage for a large portion of the school day,” he said.

Which Christians also said will “allow the general public and school library users to be served simultaneously.”

Staff will be able to conduct a story-time or help and research at the same time.

Since school is out on Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be staffed with one librarian those days.

For more information on the Beaver Creek Public Library and its plan for expanded hours, call 928-567-4034.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42