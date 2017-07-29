C-OC school board expected to approve teacher placement with ASU’s principal internship program

COTTONWOOD – Mountain View Preparatory teacher Kelli Rhoda was recently selected as the Air Force Association Prescott-Goldwater Chapter’s STEM Teacher of the Year.

Being recognized for her work in the classroom, Rhoda is now looking outside the classroom to make a difference.

Wednesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board is expected to approve a student placement agreement with Arizona State University for a principal internship.

Rhoda, with 19 years in the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District classrooms, will be interning to one day become a school principal.

According to MVP Principal Stephanie Jones, Rhoda instills “the love of learning in her students by leading by example.”

Rhoda is “very knowledgeable about the district and curricular programs,” Jones said. “Kelli is a respected leader on campus and has led several district committees.”

The principal internship program Rhoda will take through ASU requires she shadow another principal. For Rhoda, the commute will be short, as she will intern with Jones at MVP.

Rhoda’s responsibilities will include:

Collaborating on an Internship Work Plan that involves Action Research and other assigned activities;

Daily communication with principal, with principal providing feedback;

Follow the principal around during a work day;

Leading activities;

Providing guidance and assistance on administrative tasks and decision-making;

-Visit other schools and observe other leadership styles.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

