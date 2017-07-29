COMMENTARY: Media exaggerates latest CTE football study

Back in fall 2014 when I was taking a science journalism class an adjunct professor suggested I write a story on concussions in football because of my sports background.

It was just a brainstorm session and a classmate shot down the idea because it was a story that had already been “done to death.”

Fast forward to July 2017 and again football and head injuries are in the news. Actually it’s dominating the news.

A few days ago a slew of Massachusetts based scientists led by the Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease and CTE Center, released a study where the brains of 202 football players were examined and 177 (87 percent) and 99 percent of its NFL players had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“CTE is progressive neurodegeneration associated with repetitive head trauma” and it’s hit football harder than an unblocked blitzer on an unsuspecting quarterback.

Reaction from the sports media was swift with sports writers tweeting that they wouldn’t let their kids play football and Jalen & Jacoby even taking a break from basketball to announce their offspring were banned from the gridiron.

USA Today commentary editor Jill Lawrence even tweeted that “This should be the story of the day. 111 #NFL brains studied, 110 have the degenerative disease #CTE.”

Bold words, especially since she tweeted that the day that John McCain came back from brain cancer to cast a vital vote on whatever the healthcare bill(s) were called at the time.

Initially I didn’t read it because I assumed there was nothing new based on the headlines. But the reaction was so powerful that I thought that something ground-breaking was found, like a treatment for CTE or a way to diagnose it without having the slice the brain.

The study must’ve been huge, NFL players have since retired or are talking about retirement after all.



Actually, not so fast my friend…

The study is important but if it sounds familiar, it’s probably because you heard about a similar study with similar results in 2013. That one included veterans and “one individual who engaged in self-injurious head banging behavior” and though the 2017 one was focused on football players, the results are the same: repeatedly injuring your head is bad.

Now, the latest study is important and its football focus means it researched what were the positions of the players but it’s a very early study. Most of the media likes to imply that if you played football then your brain is damaged and that the sport is doomed.

Significantly the study included subjects who only played up to high school and college football in addition to the NFL players.

Sure the NFL alumni’s results are frightening, but the college and high school players’ diagnoses are more promising.

Only 3 of the 14 high school only players’ brains had CTE. Among the 25 football players in the study that didn’t have CTE, nine “showed no pathological abnormalities.”

The median age of death for the subjects was 67 years, implying that the players in it were mostly older and thus played in a more primitive time for the game.

The NFL still has much work to do on head injuries even after the scandal broke in the 2000s but the league has changed a lot from the brutal 1960s and 1970s. The violence of the NFL of today compared to back then looks like boxing versus gladiator fights.

The study also suggests that the vast majority of football players are at a lower risk of CTE since the highest percentage of the affliction was in NFL players. The mean years of football participation for players in the study was 15.1 years.

However there’s a big issue with the study to consider before you tweet out responses like “Unfortunately, as long as cheers and money keep flowing in from all over, I think this won’t matter. Isn’t it a stupidity of a sport?” or “There was a movie made about it called Concussion starring Will Smith. I have NEVER felt the same about football after seeing dental by NFL.”

The study repeatedly points out that it is a “convenience sample,” something the popular media rarely reported. The brains were donated by family members who suspected that they had CTE.

It doesn’t exactly say that 99 percent of NFL players who committed suicide or had dementia or something like that after a serious of head injuries are likely to have CTE but it’s not that far off.

The study says “caution must be used in interpreting the high frequency of CTE in this sample, and estimates of prevalence cannot be concluded or implied from this sample” but unfortunately the media in 2017 is full of hot take artists and people more concerned about website hits than the full truth.

The study is important and kudos to the researchers for trying to help. It is the largest CTE case series, double the 2013 study and focused on football instead of also soldiers and head bangers.

However it’s just the start. We don’t know how prevalent CTE is among players who didn’t commit suicide or die after dementia or something like that. We don’t know how common CTE is in police officers, journalists, strippers or mall Santas.

The study was big because it includes a breakdown by position, with 44 linemen included, 20 running backs, 13 linebackers, seven quarterbacks, five wide receivers, two tight ends, one place kicker and one punter. The fact that linemen are up there since they suffer fewer concussions and more often the less violent blows to the head is troubling.

But it comes with a caveat that since it is both defensive and offensive linemen that they make up about half of the players on the field at a time and thus most of the study.

A huge thing missing and probably not something academics would be experts in determining is how did these players play? Were there injuries inevitable parts of a violent game or did they play recklessly?

When Junior Seau committed suicide (it was determined he had CTE), former teammate Gary Plummer estimated that Seau had 1,500 concussions in his career and that he himself had 1,000.

Personally I had one concussion, actually a mild concussion, and after seeing stars I jogged off the field to see the trainer and the field was moving and I puked.

It’s hard to imagine people actually being able to play football professionally with five of those a game as Plummer said active middle linebackers suffered but if they did, then they were beyond reckless and their behavior shouldn’t be associated with all football players.

Maybe a good chunk of that 99 percent ignored head injuries and played with a moving field or hit people with their head. Who knows?

The study should not be ignored and hopefully it continues the trend of leagues and coaches focusing more on proper technique, taking care of injured players and eliminating a culture where head injuries are seen as a player being hurt and not injured.

Baseball would be much more dangerous if players tagged runners out with their head or basketball players fought through screens by ramming opponents with their head. Playing football the wrong way, quite frankly stupidly, hopefully is endangered.



The study admits lots more work needs to be done, whether or not they focus how on often its subjects engaged in helmet to helmet hits or ignored blows to the head.

It suggests future studies will hopefully determine which are more important: symptomatic hits (concussions) or asymptomatic hits that lead to “subconcussive” injury and how much the subjects’ age (up to 89) affected their illness.

Hopefully the media handles those ones better instead of crying wolf.