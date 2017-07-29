Consolidation/Unification talks continue in August

COTTONWOOD – Consolidation/unification talks between Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek will continue on Aug. 25, said Anita Glazar during Mingus Union school board’s July 25 meeting.

Glazar, who serves as the Mingus Union board president, explained that the non-official meeting will include Mingus Union board member Jim Ledbetter, as well as Cottonwood-Oak Creek board members Jason Finger and JoAnne Cook.

The quartet of board members also met July 7, Glazar said.

“We met at the suggestion of Andy Groseta,” Glazar said. “We talked about misinformation, things we saw as concerns. It was very productive. We’ll meet again, to see where we go from there.”

Glazar also said the Aug. 25 meeting date is tentative.

Override overload

Updating the public on the November override election, Mingus Union board member Lori Drake reminded that voters will be deciding on a “continuation.”

The override has been in place for 32 years,” said Drake, acting as liaison between Mingus Union and Partners In Education – PIE.

In attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, Cottonwood resident Jonathan Jauregui explained that this time, he wouldn’t support the override request for additional public funds.

“Fact is that the public has been very supportive when the hand has been stretched out for more monies,” Jauregui said. “In this case, my hand will not be stretched out.

School days

Tuesday, the Mingus Union school board voted 3-to-0 to approve a revised bell schedule that would extend each class period to 60 minutes, and to extend lunch from 35 minutes to 40 minutes.

Board members Jim Ledbetter and Robb Williams were not present.

To accommodate for the extended class periods, school will be in session from 8:20 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. on regular days.

For days with a scheduled assembly, class periods will last 52 minutes, with assembly scheduled to last 48 minutes. Lunch on assembly days will remain at 40 minutes.

Early release day schedule will be from 8:20 a.m. until 1:50 p.m., with 45-minute classes and 40 minutes for lunch.

Despite the additional hours, Jonathan Jauregui opined to the school board that he accomplishes more by 8:20 a.m. “than a lot of people do in a week.”

“If people are to be successful, the day should start earlier,” he told the board. “Successful people wake up early, have a plan and execute it.”

Jauregui also advocated a 60-minute lunch for students as a way to allow students more time to get lunch on what he recommended being a “closed campus.”

The Mingus Union High School District governing board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.

The district posts a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

Minutes post following board approval.

