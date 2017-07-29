Letter: Lousy treatment of valued employee by Mingus School Board

Editor:

First of all, congratulations to Dale Williams on her retirement from Mingus Union High School. Dale started out as a bus driver for her father, John Tavasci, working 10 years there, then started working at Mingus in the Counseling Department, completing 30 years of service as an MUHS employee.

At a recent MUHS meeting, the board approved Dale’s “resignation.”

My question is why didn’t the board say something about her retirement instead. She didn’t resign. She retired. One of the board members worked for years with Dale in the counseling department and knows she wasn’t resigning. Not one word of congratulations.

I say “shame on the Mingus Board for such horrible actions.” It’s a sad way to treat the classified staff that works hard to help make sure the school runs properly, along the side of the certified staff.

I would like to see how Mingus would run without classified staff.

Again, congratulations to Dale. I know it was a hard job, raising two boys alone after your husband passed away, working and going to all the sports and other activities the boys participated in.

You are an amazing woman and I am proud to call you friend.

Charlene Day-Rudolph

Clarkdale