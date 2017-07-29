Obituary: Alene K. Wood

Alene K. Wood was born on July 7, 1920, in Franklin, PA, and passed away peacefully on July 25, 2017 in Cottonwood, AZ.
She is predeceased by her first husband, Michael Triz, second husband, Robert Wood and son Robert Wood Jr.
She is survived by sons Michael (Colleen) Triz, Thomas (Janet) Wood, Ronald (Diane) Wood, daughter-in-law Deborah Mariner and 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Verde Valley Caregivers, 299 Van Deren Rd #2, Sedona, AZ. 86336
Information provided by survivors.
