Obituary: Rodney G Brown

Rodney Brown (September 6, 1925 – July 22, 2017), 91, of Cottonwood, died July 22.



He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa.



He was preceded in death by wife Clara, sister Leila, and brother Leonard.



He is survived by sons Donald of Newport Beach, CA, and David of Cottonwood, grandchildren Mathew and Rachel.



He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in Europe. Services will be held Saturday August 5 at 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1710 S. Hwy 260, Cottonwood.

Information provided by survivors.