Obituary: Venna Lee ‘Bennie’ Blake

Venna Lee “Bennie” Blake passed from earth to heaven July 12, 2017. She was 92 years old but would rarely admit it, even to family. She was active, vibrant and healthy until suffering a massive stroke on July 5, 2017.

Bennie was active in the community, serving at St John Vianney church in Sedona as well as at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

She was a lover of the English language and taught creative writing and English classes at Yavapai College. She was also a lover of Sedona and the red rocks. Bennie was instrumental in preventing the construction of a bridge at Red Rock Crossing, where she lived for many years.

She will be missed by all who knew her. Heaven will never be the same since her arrival there.

