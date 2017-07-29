Restaurant roundup: What’s new, what’s coming soon, what’s just a rumor

COTTONWOOD – New restaurants are starting to pop up around town. Along with a few rumors.

New and soon-to-open

Colt Café

Where: 804 N. Main St., in Old Town Cottonwood

Phone: 928-634-1140

Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food served: American. A full bar features craft beer.

*Note – The restaurant is currently closed for vacation, and will reopen Aug. 8. An open house party is slated for Aug. 12.

Papa John’s

Where: 895 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

Phone: n/a

Hours: n/a

Food served: Take-out/delivery pizza chain.

*Note – The business has completed construction and will open soon.

Calavera Bar and Grill

Where: 747 S. Main St. in Cottonwood

Phone: 928-634-9618

Hours: Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food served: American along with Latin-inspired dishes, with a sports bar.

*Now open at the former Bonsai Bistro location.

Huevos. A Morning Eatery

Where: 747 S. Main St. in Cottonwood

Phone: 928-254-9184

Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday 7am-11am

Food served: Both classic and artsy breakfast dishes.

*Note – The business is connected to the Calavera Bar and Grill.

Las Salsitas

Where: 202 N. Main St. in the Old School House, Cottonwood

Phone: 928-451-1333

Hours: Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food served: Mexican and American specialties.

*Note – The restaurant has been open since July 21. It’s located at the Old School House.



The rumors

Will we see a Burger King in the near future?

“We don’t know for sure yet,” said City of Cottonwood Community Development Manager Berrin Nejad. “We heard they were looking around,” she said, adding that no one has come to talk to the City about it.

Will Dairy Queen get a makeover at its current site?

Nejad said the idea of rebuilding is in discussion.