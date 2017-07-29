Restaurant roundup: What’s new, what’s coming soon, what’s just a rumor

COTTONWOOD – New restaurants are starting to pop up around town. Along with a few rumors.
New and soon-to-open
Colt Café
Where: 804 N. Main St., in Old Town Cottonwood
Phone: 928-634-1140
Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Food served: American. A full bar features craft beer.
*Note – The restaurant is currently closed for vacation, and will reopen Aug. 8. An open house party is slated for Aug. 12.
Papa John’s
Where: 895 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.
Phone: n/a
Hours: n/a
Food served: Take-out/delivery pizza chain.
*Note – The business has completed construction and will open soon.
Calavera Bar and Grill
Where: 747 S. Main St. in Cottonwood
Phone: 928-634-9618
Hours: Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Food served: American along with Latin-inspired dishes, with a sports bar.
*Now open at the former Bonsai Bistro location.
Huevos. A Morning Eatery
Where: 747 S. Main St. in Cottonwood
Phone: 928-254-9184
Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday 7am-11am
Food served: Both classic and artsy breakfast dishes.
*Note – The business is connected to the Calavera Bar and Grill.
Las Salsitas
Where: 202 N. Main St. in the Old School House, Cottonwood
Phone: 928-451-1333
Hours: Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Food served: Mexican and American specialties.
*Note – The restaurant has been open since July 21. It’s located at the Old School House.
The rumors
Will we see a Burger King in the near future?
“We don’t know for sure yet,” said City of Cottonwood Community Development Manager Berrin Nejad. “We heard they were looking around,” she said, adding that no one has come to talk to the City about it.
Will Dairy Queen get a makeover at its current site?
Nejad said the idea of rebuilding is in discussion.
