Chance Tinder’s Elvis is in the house at Sound Bites Grill

August 5 at 7 PM, Chance Tinder and Kentucky Rain perform a salute to the country music side of Elvis in the Celebrity Show Room at Sound Bites Grill Sedona. While Elvis sang pop, blues, rock gospel, and country, this show spotlights the country side of Elvis.

Rousing rockabilly songs such as, “Hound Dog” and “Heartbreak Hotel” are balanced by romantic ballads such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” and “Always on My Mind.”

Chance Tinder doesn’t simply imitate or sing the songs, he acts the way Elvis did, moves the way Elvis did, and adds the slender nuances of expression that only an actor will add after invested hours in studying for his role.

Chance knows his role well: he’s performed Elvis over 7,000 times as part of the award-winning Las Vegas celebrity look-alike production shows, Legends in Concerts & American Superstars from 1990 to 2000; as well as Casino Arizona’s Showstoppers Live from 2000 to 2012. That’s two shows a day, six days a week, for 12 years.

In their salute to Elvis, Chance Tinder and Kentucky Rain (Jimmy Ray Valentine on guitar, Trace Mortimer on bass, Keith Wells on piano, and Tommy Corbin on drums) re-create an Elvis concert.

Stop by Sound Bites Grill on August 5th for this unique concert. Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. Call 928-282-2713 for tickets or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.

• What: Chance Tinder’s “Salute to Elvis” Tribute Show

• When: Saturday August 5th, 2017

• Where: Sound Bites Grill

• Time: Showtime 7pm

• Cost: Tickets starting at $25.