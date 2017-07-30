Embrace the past with vintage jewelry at Turquoise Tortoise Gallery

Sedona’s Turquoise Tortoise Gallery puts the spotlight on yesterday and showcases the gallery’s impressive collection of Native American jewelry from the 1970s.

The new exhibition “Embracing the Past: Vintage Jewelry” opens with a 1st Friday reception from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4. Included are necklaces, earrings, pins, pendants, rings and belts. Visitors can enjoy the workmanship and materials that mark the continuing traditions of Native American jewelry artists with turquoise, coral, sterling silver and more available.

Highlights include a disk-bead and tab necklace of delicate green-hued all-natural turquoise from the Royston turquoise mine near Tonapah, Nevada. These strong, lovely stones represent true “Nevada Green” colorations.

Another notable necklace is a traditional three-strand, multi-stone fetish necklace with an array of animals: bear, wolf, turtle and more. There is a hard-to-find 5-strand coral bead necklace and a turquoise seed-bead necklace with over 40 strands. Sterling silver pieces represent a number of traditional Native American techniques including overlay, stamp work and repoussé.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928-282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10-6 Mon-Sat; 11-5 Sun.