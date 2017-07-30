Enjoy 1st Friday with Sedona Gallery Association

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, August 4, from 5-8 p.m.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery. Ample parking is available at all locations.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

Andrea Smith Gallery welcomes Paula Nurse who designs jewelry with semi-precious stones and ‘high vibrational’ gemstone beads such as rubies, emeralds, tanzanite and sapphires. Each one-of-piece is designed by Paula to capture every facet of the beads she is working with. Meet Paula Nurse August 4-5 at Andrea Smith Gallery.

Artists communicate through their work. They share their inspiration, their experiences, their insight and feelings in response to the world around them. Each piece shares their creator’s unique voice but even more fascinating is the responding dialogue that the original piece evokes in viewers. In August, Creative Gateways celebrates this connection with Noegenesis: Art As Information.

Gallery of Modern Masters features Sedona’s most renowned local Jewelry Designer/Silversmith Michael Redhawk. The winner of numerous awards, Michael has been creating jewelry for over 35 years and has owned his own Jewelry Galleries in Virginia Beach and Sedona. His contemporary Southwest designs feature rare stones from around the globe including turquoise of the highest quality. There will be an artist’s presentation at 5:30.

In August the award-winning Goldenstein Gallery explores the symbolic power of color with the art works of ColorFest at their gallery and their Satellite Exhibits Sedona City Wide. Artists have a very personal relationship with color often using it consciously to communicate meaning in their work. It enhances the ambiance of apiece powerfully supporting the atmosphere created by the artist. Dive into the power of color at Goldenstein Gallery.

Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place gallery and museum spotlights new landscape image releases from Argentina, Tanzania, and the United States. Arizona’s largest exclusive image gallery serves as an inspiring photographic arts center, gift shop and site for education as well a sanctuary place to slow down and connect with nature.

Honshin Fine Art’s Gallery of Harmony, Wholeness and Radiance presents a special exhibit that illuminates the sense of space created through sacred geometry. Seven local artists offer their expressions of this through jewelry, paintings and poetry. Experience art as a living contribution to our experience connectedness. Poetry on the Porch at 7:30.

Honshin Fine Art’s Gallery of the Ascending Spirit presents Jewels of the Stars. Experience the ancient mystical vibrations, wisdom, compassion and deep journey into the realms of mystery with the magical Dzi beads of the Tibetan Plateau.

James Ratliff Gallery is hosting a special talk Tips to Effectively Display Art and Other Objects with gallery owner James Ratliff. Incorporating fifty plus years of art placement experience, Ratliff will discuss how various types, colors and shapes of art work effectively together, both visually and functionally. Join them at 6pm for this special event.

Lanning Gallery opens New and Novel introducing new works by established gallery artists and introducing new artists as well. Gestural, large-scale works in minimalist palettes by Greg Gummersall and flowing abstracts with subtle landscape references by Patty Ripley are two of the brand new artists visitors will see at the gallery. While new paintings by acclaimed international abstract artist Gregory Deane and popular Impressionist painter Cynthia Reid also await gallery visitors.

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque presents its festive Summer Group Painting Show featuring colorful paintings by more than 40 award-winning Western artists of figurative subjects such as wildlife, still-life, landscapes, Western artifacts, historical narratives, and cultural objects, including ranching and farming life, the Grand Canyon, Native American cultures, stories of the American frontier, and more.

Escape the heat tonight at Rowe Fine Art Gallery during Hot Spot, a special summer art reception. See new works from the gallery’s award-winning painters and sculptors, and meet local artists. Wine and appetizers will be served. Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located under the historic bell tower at Tlaquepaque.



Turquoise Tortoise Gallery opens Embracing the Past: Vintage Jewelry and showcases the gallery’s impressive collection of Native American jewelry from the 1970s. Included are necklaces, earrings, pins, pendants, rings and belts. Visitors can enjoy the workmanship and materials that mark the continuing traditions of Native American jewelry artists with turquoise, coral, sterling silver and more available.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries, events and a printable map to all locations. You can also find them on Facebook.