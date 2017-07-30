The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed production of “Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge) plays Prior Walter along with a cast including Denise Gough (People, Places and Things), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Russell Tovey (The Pass).

This new staging of Tony Kushner’s multi-award winning two-part play is directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse).

Although the subject matter is serious, the writing is fantastically funny and the performances are brilliantly entertaining.

“An exhilarating long day’s journey into flight. Andrew Garfield is spectacular.” — Sunday Times

“A true theatrical epic. Nathan Lane is explosive.” — Evening Standard

“Few shows are more life-enriching than this.” — Metro

“A tremendous production. The performances soar. A wonderful performance from Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.” — Financial Times

“Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches” will show on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

“Angels in America Part 2: Perestroika” will show on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for each production are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.