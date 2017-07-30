New Moviews this week

Midnight Sun

Open Road Films

Director: Scott Speer

Writer: Kenji Bando

Producers: Jen Gatien, Zack Schiller, et al.

Cast: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, et. al.

Based on the Japanese film, Midnight Sun centers on Katie, a 17-year-old sheltered since childhood and confined to her house during the day by a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. Fate intervenes when she meets Charlie and they embark on a summer romance.

The Dark Tower

Columbia Pictures

Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Writer: Akiva Goldsman

Producers: Aubrey Plaza, Liz Destro, et al.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick, Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Abbey Lee, Claudia Kim, Alex McGregor, Victoria Nowak, Dennis Haysbert, et. al.

The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, roams an Old West-like landscape where “the world has moved on” in pursuit of the man in black. Also searching for the fabled Dark Tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world.